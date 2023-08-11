Harry Kane transfer to Bayern Munich ‘imminent’, Tottenham confirms

Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich is “imminent”, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed, with both clubs agreeing a fee that could rise to £120 million.

Bayern have tracked the England captain all summer and have made a number of offers for the striker which were turned down.

However, a breakthrough was reached on Wednesday night after the German side made a fourth bid which matched Tottenham's £100 million valuation.

It left the ball in Kane's court, and he decided on Thursday to leave his boyhood club and join the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern will pay an initial £100 million for the forward, with add-ons potentially taking the transfer up to an overall fee of £120 million, it is understood.

Reports on Friday morning initially suggested Spurs had refused to give Kane permission to travel to Germany, but they were squashed by Tottenham.

Harry Kane applauds fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

Kane was due to fly out in the afternoon and undergo a medical in Munich after touching down.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' match against Brentford on Sunday, Postecoglou confirmed: “Fair to say I don’t have a blow-by-blow account but my understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen.

“From that perspective, at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry. From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway.“

"But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry.

"It is best Harry speaks for himself in terms of the decision but no doubt he is one of the greats of this football club and that never changes.

"I am only new in the building but fairly evident Harry Kane will always be one of the greats for this football club.”

Kane is unlikely to be signed in time to feature in Bayern’s DFL-Super Cup match with RB Leipzig on Saturday night.

Ange Postecoglou has said Kane's move is 'imminent'. Credit: PA

However, with the clash taking place at Bayern’s Allianz Arena home, England captain Kane could well be unveiled to supporters before kick-off.

With Kane into the last 12 months of his contract at Spurs this summer, speculation over his future this time always felt more significant.

Bayern saw bids reportedly turned down in June and July but made their intentions clear, with club officials in honorary president Uli Hoeness and president Herbert Hainer speaking openly in the media about Kane’s desire to join the Bundesliga champions.

A third bid was submitted last Friday and a new twist occurred when Spurs spent all weekend deliberating before chairman Daniel Levy rejected the offer on Monday.

With noises coming out that Kane had enjoyed working with new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, confidence started to grow that he could spend the season with his boyhood team.

Bayern’s latest bid proved enough for an agreement to be reached and, after Kane took his time to weigh up the decision, he decided it was right to end his 19-year stay at Spurs.

It means Kane’s pursuit of Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record will go on pause, with the Tottenham forward still 47 goals off equalling Shearer’s tally of 260.

He will leave N17 as the club’s leading marksman after he surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ 266-goal record in February with the winner against Manchester City.

Kane will also get the chance to fulfil his career-long ambition of winning trophies at Bayern, while remaining in the Champions League after spending only one of the last three campaigns in Europe’s elite competition.

Back at Spurs, Postecoglou, who only took over in June, will be tasked with filling a huge void.