Hunt for man who tried to expose himself on London Underground

Detectives are investigating an incident which saw a man sit opposite a woman on a Tube train and attempt to expose himself.

At around 10am on Monday, May 8, on the Central Line between Mile End and Bethnal Green, the man raised his leg on the handrail and began rubbing his groin, police say.

He then attempted to expose himself, to which the victim loudly confronted him before moving away.

The woman saw the man step off the train at Bethnal Green Station and says he shouted at her from the platform.

British Transport Police are urging anyone who saw this man to get in touch. Credit: BTP

However, when she exited a stop later at Liverpool Street Station, the man was on the platform.

Officers have released CCTV in a bid to track down their suspect. Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 181 of 08/05/23.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

