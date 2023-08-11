Man shot on Stoke Newington High Street in broad daylight near police station

Police are hunting for a gunman who shot a man on a busy north London street in broad daylight.

The man was shot on Stoke Newington High Street shortly after 3pm this afternoon, close to the area's police station.

Police did not immediately give any information on the victim's condition and no arrests have been made so far.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "No arrests have been made at this stage, and a scene is in place which will be affecting people’s travel through the area.

Police at the scene of Friday's shooting. Credit: X/@StokeyLitFest

"We are working hard to establish who is responsible and will keep everyone updated as soon as possible - we know this is a hugely concerning incident."

Anyone with relevant information or footage is asked to contact police quoting CAD4206/11AUG, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

