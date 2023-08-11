Oxford Street's decline driving crime including TikTok raids, M&S executive says

Allowing Oxford Street to fall into disrepair and lose its prestige as London's flagship shopping district is fuelling a surge in crime, a Marks & Spencer executive has claimed.

Sacha Berendji, M&S operations director, said the famous district is a shadow of its former self, consisting of “empty shops, littered streets and fewer visitors”.

He referred to an incident on Wednesday which saw a number of young people clash with police following a rallying cry on TikTok for users to "rob JD Sports".

While the sporting retailer was the target of the social media craze, other shops were worried they were at risk and closed their shutters on Wednesday when a large crowd of potential troublemakers showed up.

In a letter to the Telegraph, Mr Berendji said the incident, which saw nine people arrested and 34 dispersal orders issued, was “another reminder of how bad things are” for the future of the district.

Police officers with batons outside a McDonalds store on Oxford Street Credit: PA

Calling for a rejuvenation of the area to show people authorities haven't given up on it, he added: “Londoners know that something must be done to save Oxford Street.”

In recent years the area has become increasingly known for its vape shops, American candy stores and phone repair shops, rather than big name high street brands.

Mr Berendji lambasted Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary Michael Gove in June over his "baseless" decision to "block" the redevelopment of M&S's Oxford Street store.

The group's proposal to flatten its flagship 1929 Art Deco store and replace it with a much larger 10-storey retail and office block designed by Pilbrow + Partners, was supported last November by Westminster City Council, the Greater London Authority (GLA) and local business and residents. However, Mr Gove ordered a public inquiry into the move after campaigner warned that knocking down and rebuilding the site would have an adverse environmental impact.

JD Sports was the apparent target of Wednesday's raid, but other businesses were also at risk. Credit: PA

M&S has said it was “bewildered and disappointed” with his actions and claimed he prefers the “proliferation of stores hawking counterfeit goods” than its plans to invest in the store.

Mr Berendji added that 20% of units on Oxford Street were lying vacant at the time.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said accused him of making a "disappointing and misleading statement", adding: “It is right that a project of such significance should be considered by the independent planning inspectorate and ministers.”

Mr Berendji's comments came at a time when US sweet shops on the street were found to be selling counterfeit products. In June Westminster City Council seized a haul of counterfeit products totalling £100,000 from three unnamed stores on Oxford Street. A spokesman for the New West End Company added that “high levels of investment and development” are needed in order for Oxford Street to prosper.

