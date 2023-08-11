Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run involving a lorry on Battersea Bridge.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit by a lorry shortly before 8am on Thursday morning.

The driver did not stop at the scene, but the lorry was subsequently located by officers in Fulham, southwest London. Police have spoken to the driver, who has not been arrested.

Investigators say inquiries are ongoing and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with useful information or dashcam footage, to come forward.

They are asked to call police on 020 8543 5157 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 1553/10Aug.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

