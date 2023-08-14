Two men have been stabbed after a homophobic attack in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police are now investigating after two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were attacked by a man with a knife outside a nightclub on Clapham High Street on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 10.15pm after which the men were taken to hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged.

The probe is ongoing with police trying to locate and arrest the suspect.

The force said t he incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 BCUs in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…