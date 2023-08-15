Play Brightcove video

Video from British Transport Police

An attacker armed with 'Rambo-style' knife was caught on CCTV running through a London Underground train after stabbing a stranger on the Victoria Line "for no apparent reason".

Amarjay Nkemayang, 19, of Crawshay Road, Lambeth was jailed for more than six years for the attack witnessed by terrified passengers.

Nkemayang and three others followed their 16-year-old victim onto the Tube at Brixton before taking out the knife.

Detective Sergeant, Mike Blakeburn from British Transport Police said: "This was an extreme and unprovoked act of violence and we are truly fortunate that the outcome was not murder.

"What was especially disturbing was the fact the victim was pursued for no apparent reason into Brixton station by Nkemayang other than for the sole purpose of a knife attack.

Amarjay Nkemayang Credit: BTP

"For this to occur on a busy Underground train on an otherwise normal Wednesday afternoon in suburban London is truly frightening. "Every single person who travels on the London Underground, and on the wider rail network, deserve to do so without fear of violence in any form. "Today’s sentence should send a very clear message to all that we will work tirelessly to bring violent offenders like this before the courts to face justice."

Police officers intercepted the train at Stockwell where Nkemayang was arrested and the knife seized.

