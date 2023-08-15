Labour MP John Cruddas has launched a blistering attack on Sadiq Khan's ULEZ extension claiming the impact on elderly and vulnerable people is 'beyond the pale'. The Dagenham & Rainham MP called for the introduction of the new clean air zone launch to be paused until the cost of living crisis is over. Mr Cruddas, who retires at the next election, is one of several London Labour MPs piling pressure on the mayor to abandon the August 29th launch. His majority of 293 votes at the last election is the smallest of any of the capital's Labour MPs. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who represents Holborn & St Pancras, widened the rift with Mr Khan yesterday when he said he opposed clean air schemes which 'disproportionately impact on people in the middle of a cost of living crisis'. The current Ultra Low Emission Zone which includes all roads inside the North and South Circulars will be extended to every London borough. Owners of cars and vans which fail to meet modern EU emissions standards face a daily fee of £12.50 to drive anywhere in Greater London. Mr Khan has resisted calls for the ULEZ extension to be delayed but last month announced changes to a £150m grant scheme to encourage more Londoners to scrap non-compliant vehicles. But Mr Cruddas, who described the enhanced scrappage scheme as 'a step in the right' direction' called on the mayor to go further. He said: "The bottom line is that this should have been delayed until we were on the other side of the cost-of-living crisis. "Dagenham & Rainham is home to many low-income workers who rely on their personal vehicles.

"The public transport infrastructure just isn’t there to support this policy – and with no SuperLoop bus offer and little else by way of investment it doesn’t appear to be on the way in areas like ours. "Telling people to buy a new vehicle, forcing them to give up their jobs, potentially isolating elderly and vulnerable people who rely on family visits is beyond the pale." A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "“Air pollution is an urgent public health crisis, and the Mayor has made it clear it was a difficult decision to expand the ULEZ, but necessary to save Londoners' lives and protect children’s lungs. "While nine out of ten cars seen driving regularly in outer London are already ULEZ compliant, all small businesses and every single Londoner with a non-compliant car are now eligible to get financial support to replace their vehicle."

