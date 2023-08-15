Three Bulgarian nationals have been arrested and charged in the UK by police investigating breaches of official secrets law.

Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 32, have been charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention.

The Metropolitan Police said five people had been arrested in February this year on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act 1911.

All five have been released on bail until September while the Official Secrets investigation continues.

Roussev of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Dzhambazov, of Harrow, north-west London and Ivanova of the same Harrow address will appear before the Old Bailey at a date to be fixed on charges which allege they were in possession of 34 identity documents, some of which were suspected to be false.

The trio were arrested by counter-terrorism detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

All three defendants last appeared at the Old Bailey on July 31 and a hearing for Ivanova was held at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

They have yet to enter pleas to the charges and are remanded in custody.

