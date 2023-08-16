Transport for London has been forced to develop a new 'armoured' ULEZ camera to try to halt a growing wave of attacks by vigilantes.

Scotland Yard is investigating dozens of cases of attacks on enforcement cameras ahead of the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion on August 29th.

Some had their cables cut or ripped out. Others have been stolen.

In one road alone in Bromley, south London, ITV News counted six locations in a two-mile stretch where cameras were targeted. Three cameras were vandalised, 17 were stolen.

The new-look camera has a steel case at the rear to protect the wires.

TfL admitted the retrofitting programme would add to the £140m cost of installing 2,750 cameras and warning signs.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Vandalism on our network is unacceptable and all incidents are reported to the police for investigation.

“We have increased the security of the ULEZ cameras following further incidences of vandalism and theft.

“The Met has been clear that this is vandalism of government property and is a criminal offence which could lead to prosecution."

A shadowy group calling itself the ‘Bladerunners’ is believed to be responsible for some of the thefts and sabotage attempts.

