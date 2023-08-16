Child allegedly sexually assaulted at a popular beach and caravan park

A police probe is underway after a child was allegedly sexually assaulted at a popular beach and caravan park in Essex.

Officers were called to East Beach Caravan Park in Shoeburyness over the weekend.

Essex Police said they received reports of a sexual assault against a child. They were called to the scene at around 8pm on Saturday (August 12).

Officers attended the scene and the victim was identified the following day. Detectives are yet to make any arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Essex Police confirmed they attended the site of the East Beach Festival, a family-friendly festival taking place over the weekend. The festival was returning for the second year.

The event is a multi-cultural festival celebrating vibrant diverse cultures, with a flavour of the Caribbean. The festival has food stalls as well as dance and music performances for visitors to enjoy.

The organisers of the East Beach Festival were approached for a comment.

