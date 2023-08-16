A landlord was caught packing 40 tenants into a four-bedroomed house in London raking in a staggering £360,000.

Jaydipkumar Rameshchandra Valand has been banned from letting out houses in England for the next five years.

He will face jail if he breaches the banning order issued by Brent Council, the first since it gained powers to ban serial rogue landlords in 2018.

A judge issued the ban after the council proved that Valand, 48, who lives with his family in Swinderby Road, Wembley, had been responsible for multiple housing-related offences in Brent.

Valand was one of four landlords found guilty of raking in £360,000 by packing up to 40 tenants into a four-bed semi-detached home in Napier Road, Wembley, back in 2018.

Enforcement officers discovered one of the Napier Road tenants living in a lean-to shack made out of pallets and tarpaulin with no lighting or heating.

Although he was handed a £5,000 confiscation order, Valand went on to exploit more vulnerable tenants.

In January 2022, he was found guilty of breaching housing regulations at a licensed HMO property in Wembley Hill Road.

Enforcement officers discovered fire safety violations, accumulating waste, disrepairs and unhygienic conditions under Valand’s management while he pocketed £1,400 a month from tenants living in unsafe conditions without tenancy agreements.

He was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay £3,347 in costs by Willesden Magistrates Court.

Valand also declared that he didn’t own a business in the UK, but Brent officers were able to demonstrate in court last year that this was a lie. He was ordered to pay in fines and costs £6,190 for this lie.

Councillor Muhammed Butt, the Leader of Brent Council, said: "This is the first ban we have issued since Brent was given the powers in April 2018 to ban serial rogue landlords under the Housing and Planning Act 2016. If Jaydipkumar Valand breaches his five-year ban, he will face a prison sentence.

"Brent Council takes a zero-tolerance policy against rogue landlords such as this, and we will use everything in our powers to hold them to account to safeguard our vulnerable residents.

"The new selective licensing scheme that we introduced on 1 August is part of our commitment to protecting renters’ rights and securing a decent standard of living for all residents. Landlords who rent out properties in Dollis Hill, Harlesden & Kensal Green and Willesden Green are now legally required to have a property licence."

