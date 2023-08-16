Man found dead in north-west London was stabbed more than 100 times, court told

A 40-year-old man found dead in a property last week was stabbed more than 100 times, a court has heard.

Osman Abshir, 28, is accused of the murder of Fuad Saman, whose body was discovered at an address on Casselden Road in Harlesden, north-west London, on Thursday night following a concern for welfare.

Police forced entry into the property and found the victim with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday established his cause of death as blunt and sharp force injuries to the head.

The defendant, from Brent in nort-west London, was charged with his murder on Sunday and appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, where he did not enter a plea.

The court was told the alleged victim was stabbed in the head and lower torso in what was described by the prosecution as a “frenzied attack”.

A pathologist has taken the “preliminary view” that several of the injuries were inflicted after Mr Saman died, the hearing was told.

Abshir’s defence barrister Anastasis Tasou did not make an application for bail.

Judge Mark Dennis KC remanded him in custody and he will appear at the same court on November 7 when he is expected to enter a plea.

He is expected to stand trial for two weeks from June 17 next year.

