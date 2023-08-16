Police investigating the homophobic stabbing of two men outside a gay club have released new images of the suspect in the attack.

The pictures were taken from a CCTV camera in a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath, south London, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, just under two hours before the victims were hurt.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm when they were stabbed in an unprovoked attack that is being treated as a hate crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saivb, who is leading the investigation, said: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack.

“I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?

“If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

Pc Hayley Jones, who is the dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Pc Jones can be contacted on 07825 101 104, or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.

CCTV image of a man police want to find Credit: Met Police

Earlier this week, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, labelled the attack “abhorrent”.

He added: “It’s a huge relief the victims of this appalling attack are out of hospital, and my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones.

“I have always been clear that there is no place for hate in London. I stand with LGBTQI+ Londoners and will do all I can to end hate crime in the capital.

“My team, along with the Met Police, are supporting and working closely with the LGBTQ+ Venues Forum and its members who will be invited to attend an urgent meeting later this week.”

Comedian Julian Clary posted on Twitter, now known as X: “Just awful. We cannot and will not go back to living in fear.”

Julia Smith, 26, who lives near the Two Brewers, told the PA news agency the stabbing was “really really alarming” and said the bar is “especially busy” every Sunday.

She said: “We were about to go to sleep, I live right above.

Exclusive Met Police fail to contact third attack outside Two Brewers

“I didn’t see the stabbing just the aftermath. I just thought, ‘what is going on?’

“The road was barricaded off and there were three ambulances, a lot of police vehicles, then this morning everything was gone.

“I heard a police officer talking on his radio saying two people had been stabbed. It was obviously terrifying.

“The fact it’s being labelled as a homophobic attack, this is not OK. I’ve been in the bar many times, it’s a brilliant venue, the security is great too.

“It’s lively, brilliant, every single Sunday is especially busy, there’s people having a great time.

“The fact that someone came over and did such a disgusting thing is really, really alarming.”

