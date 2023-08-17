Play Brightcove video

ITV News London has been shown WhatsApp messages sent by a family member of a 10-year-old girl urgently asking a local travel agent to book one-way plane tickets to Pakistan.

The tickets were for three adults and five children to fly from Heathrow to Islamabad the day before Sara Sharif's body was discovered in her home in Woking.

The travel agent who booked the flights revealed that the person told him he needed to leave the country quickly.

"He called me and he said I want to book tickets for Pakistan and I need it as soon as possible," said Nadeem Riaz, travel agent at Safe Xpress Limited.

"I said send me the passport copies.

"After a few minutes he sent the passport copies and after he sent text messages with passport copies he said ‘as soon as possible please’."

"Then I sent him a text asking one way or return. He sent a text saying one way," he explained.

The family member claimed he needed to get out of the UK quickly to attend a family funeral in Pakistan.

One of the tickets booked to travel to Pakistan Credit: ITV News

Nadeem Riaz added: "I got eight people’s passports for three adults and five children - Sara’s passport was not there."

On Wednesday police said further tests were needed to establish the cause of Sara's death.

Her body was found at her home, a semi-detached property on Hammond Road, Woking, after officers were called at around 2.50am on August 10 following a concern for her safety.

Police confirmed she attended a local school.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team said told reporters that officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation.

He added they are working with international partners. There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan. Mr Chapman said no arrests have been made.

The girl's mother was informed and is being supported by specialist officers, he added. A police presence remains at the property in the quiet Woking village of Horsell and it is expected officers will be there for "some weeks".

Locals spoke of their shock and fear the day after the 10-year-old's body was discovered. Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached.

One note read: "Sweet girl, I'm so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon."

