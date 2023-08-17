[Video from YouTube/Lobster Pictures/ Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park]

The London Stadium is best known as the home of West Ham United but this summer an army of workers transformed the site into a venue for concerts, baseball and a truck show.

Timelapse footage has been released showing the extraordinary effort involved in digging up the turf and turning the stadium into a site fit for any occasion.

And it's been a busy summer.

From West Ham United v Leeds to a Burna Boy concert, the MLB London Baseball Series, a concert by The Weeknd, Monster Jam trucks and London Athletics - the transformation was caught on camera.

Footage show the famous turf disappear at the end of May as lorries move in to set the stage up for a concert.

New turf is then laid for the baseball before dirt arrives for the trucks which is replaced and surrounded by a running track before the football turf returns.

The London Stadium was built to host the London 2012 Olympics and has since hosted the Rugby World Cup, international and domestic Rugby Union, The Race of Champions, the RFL Four Nations and was home for the first Major League Baseball games to be played in Europe.

