London teenager convicted of 22 rapes against six women

A teenager from south London has been convicted for 22 counts of rape against six different women.

Kevarnie Queen, 19, from Brixton, took some of his victims to tower blocks and raped them in communal stairwells.

Others spoke of being in relationships in which they were emotionally manipulated to the point where he abused them and made them think it was normal behaviour.

The court heard how Queen had met all but one of the six victims on social media, where he’d use his street name of ‘K1’ as his username.

The multiple offences were committed over a three-year period from May 2019, when he was 15, to 2022 when he was 18-years-old.

He was convicted after a trial at Inner London Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on October 13.

Police had received multiple allegations against Queen of sexual offences, but in each case the victims did not feel ready to support the investigation due to what they'd been through.

However, on June 7, 2022, Queen was arrested on suspicion of rape, prompting five previous victims to support the probe, supported by specialist officers.

Queen’s defence was that he had cheated on all of the victims and as a result they had got together to teach him a lesson – but this was proven to be false.

Detective Constable Jennie Seward, investigating, said: “Queen’s disregard for the young women’s rights to consent, and his complete lack of respect for them, is disgraceful. He treated the women as objects to use for his own gratification. “The bravery of these young women attacked by Queen is humbling. As police officers we of course understand that taking part in a police investigation and attending court is extremely challenging, but these courageous women have done just that. Their actions will, no doubt, have prevented this from happening to other young women.”

Detective Constable Lena Kraemer, said: “We are doing everything we can to ensure that sexual predators who make our streets unsafe for women and girls are placed before the courts.

"We can’t do that alone. If you have been the victim of a sexual offence and have not yet spoken to police, we urge you to do so; at the very least so we can ensure that you are being supported.

"As demonstrated in this case, without the information provided about Queen, the full details of his offending may not have come to light. "We understand that supporting a police investigation for sexual assault is a daunting prospect but with police and professional support we can ensure your voice is heard.