Women's World Cup final: Where to watch England v Spain in London

Excitement is building in the capital as the Lionesses prepare for their first ever World Cup final on Sunday.

After their 3-1 win semi-final victory against Australia on Wednesday, England will take on Spain, kicking-off in Sydney at 11am UK time.

Fans at Boxpark's London venues went wild at the Lionesses' victory, with tickets to watch the final at its Wembley, Shoreditch and Croydon sites selling out in just eight minutes.

There will be plenty of other places to catch the game in London, however, many of which won't be charging for entry.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, with many pubs across the capital showing the match, but here's a handful of places that still have spaces available.

Where can I watch the Women's World Cup final in London?

Victoria Park

England v Spain will not be shown at Trafalgar Square this weekend due to essential maintenance work.

Instead, the Greater London authority is promoting a screening held by the All Points East festival in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.

All Points East festival's screening is being prompted by the Greater London Authority. Credit: Facebook/All Points East

Doors open at 10am and entry is free, although supporters are advised to get there early to avoid queuing.

Picnics are allowed but glass is not permitted. Bars and catering will be on site, as well as free water points.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that the screening “will bring thousands of fans together to roar on the team in their biggest game yet”.

Canary Wharf

A free open-air screening will also be shown on the two summer screens at Canada Square Park, in Canary Wharf.

Entry is on a first come, first served basis, so be sure to arrive early to avoid disappointment. A third screen will also be showing the match at nearby Cabot Square.

London Bridge

Vinegar Yard will be showing the match on its outdoor screens, with free entry on a first come, first served basis. Doors are at 10.30am.

Shepherds Bush

The Vue cinema in Westfield shopping centre will be screening the match, starting with pre-match commentary from 10.30am. Regular tickets are selling for £12.99.

Hackney

Hackney Bridge, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will be showing the match on its big outdoor screen.

Tickets are £10 and will also give you entry to the British Street Food Awards Finals. Doors are open at 10.30am.

Peckham

Catch the game while admiring London's skyline as Skylight Peckham shows England v Spain on its large screens.

Tickets are £4.99 and include a beer on arrival, but no guaranteed seating. Bottomless brunch deals are also available.

