Amy Winehouse school photo released ahead of London's singer's 40th birthday

Rarely seen before photos have been released ahead of the 40th birthday in September of singer Amy Winehouse, including one taken at primary school.

The images feature in a new book, called 'Amy Winehouse, In Her Words' giving an insight into the girl who grew up to become a musical legend.

Amy's father Mitch and and mother Janis said: "This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side.

"We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words."

The singer, best known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

Her family set up charitable organisation the Amy Winehouse Foundation on what would have been her 28th birthday to combat drug and alcohol abuse among young people and help them overcome eating disorders or self-harm.

Amy's school photos have been released on what would have been her 40th birthday Credit: The Amy Winehouse Foundation

A statement from The Amy Winehouse Foundation said: "The Estate of Amy Winehouse will donate 100% of the advance and royalties it receives (net of agency fees charged) from the production and sale of this book to The Amy Winehouse Foundation.

"These funds will assist the charity in continuing their vital work helping thousands of young people to feel supported in managing their emotional wellbeing and making informed life choices.

"Initiatives include Amy’s Place, which provides addiction recovery housing for young women; resilience-building programmes in schools and music therapy programmes supporting children with special educational needs and life-limiting conditions.

"The Foundation supports and inspires vulnerable and disadvantaged young people and helps them to reach their full potential."

Drawing by Amy Winehouse on her first day at school Credit: The Amy Winehouse Foundation

Across Amy Winehouse's celebrated career, Winehouse won several prestigious awards, including a number of Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo and three Ivor Novellos.

