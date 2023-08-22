Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in a graveyard in South London after tributes were burnt in Merton and Sutton Joint Cemetery.

The attack happened at night when the cemetery was closed and reported to police the next morning when a visitor arrived.

"A visitor to the grave who arrived at around 07:50hrs on Thursday, 17 August reported items that had been left intact the previous night had been burnt and there was obvious scorch marks on turf and trees surrounding the grave," police said.

"No other graves had been damaged," a statement added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 3921/17AUG.

