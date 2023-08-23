A cyclist has been hit by a fire engine travelling at speed in south London, witnesses said.

Police and emergency workers have cordoned off the junction between Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton after the incident just before noon on Wednesday.

A group of paramedics treated the man, thought to be in his 30s, who was lying on the road with an oxygen mask over his face before later lifting him into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a silver bicycle could be seen leant against the fire engine while an air ambulance circled above.

A man in his 40s, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the cyclist crossing the junction from Atlantic Road before being hit by the fire engine which was traveling down Coldharbour Lane.

He told said that the fire engines “come so fast up this road”.

“It was a green light and I don’t think he saw it coming,” he added.

Another witness described hearing a “bang” before seeing the man unconscious on the road.

Davood Germi, who described a similar scene, said the cyclist “wasn’t moving” before paramedics took him away.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed that they were “aware of an incident involving one of their appliances”.

Police said in a statement: "We were called at 11:48hrs on Wednesday, 23 August to reports of a collision at Atlantic Road/Coldharbour Lane, SW9.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a cyclist had been in collision with a fire engine. The cyclist, aged around 50s, had suffered a head injury.

"He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. We await an update on his condition.

"There were no other reported injuries and no arrests. Road closures and cordons remain in place at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2990/23AUG."

