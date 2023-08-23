The family of a dad-to-be killed at Notting Hill Carnival last year say his death 'goes unpunished'.

Despite several arrests, including one last week, no one has yet been charged with the murder of Takayo Nembhard.

Takayo, aged 21, died in hospital after being stabbed at around 8pm on Monday August 29 2022 in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Met Police said: "A homicide investigation was launched and detectives have worked hard over the last year to examine CCTV and gather information to try to track down Takayo’s attackers.

"There were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and probably many witnesses.

"Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images."

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information that brings his attackers to justice.

The reward is being offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for anonymous information they receive that leads to a conviction.

It’s hoped this renewed appeal with a significant reward will encourage witnesses or anyone who can help to come forward.

Takayo, aged 21, died in hospital Credit: Instagram

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, from Specialist Crime, said: “It has been a year since Takayo died and his family remain devastated at his loss. His son, who was born in November, is growing up having never known his dad.

“Takayo was a talented rapper and singer from Bristol who had visited the carnival with his friends and sister. He had done nothing to provoke the attack that day.

“We still really need the help of anyone who has information to bring those responsible to justice. I hope the offer of this substantial reward from the charity Crimestoppers with the appeal to contact them anonymously will encourage people to do the right thing.”

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Takayo was part of a loving and caring family. At the time of his murder, he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

“There were many witnesses to the killing who could have vital information, but for whatever reason, have not yet come forward. Our charity, which is independent of the police, gives you the opportunity to pass on information about crime whilst staying completely anonymous.

“I know how hard it is to speak up, but you could make a difference. Every piece of information, no matter how small, is a step closer towards finding justice for Takayo.”

Takayo’s family, said: “Almost a year on, our family are in disbelief and continued sadness that Takayo’s passing goes unpunished. We will never get over him but justice being served will help us to move on.”

