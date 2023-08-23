An inquisitive cat ended up in a tight spot after getting trapped behind a toilet and requiring the help of emergency services to set himself free.

Feline Finn got a bit carried away exploring a bathroom being renovated and was wedged in so tightly the London Fire Brigade came to the rescue.

Using a special camera the crew got a cats-eye view of the problem showing the animal firmly stuck under a pipe.

Firefighters removed the toilet and Finn was free to go about his usual daily business.

Firefighters at the scene of the stuck cat Credit: X/@LFB

London Fire Brigade said: "Cat-astrophe averted. Finn found himself in a tight spot when he got stuck under a toilet."Crews used a snake eye camera to get a better view & removed the toilet to get Finn out safely. Remember to call the RSPCA if an animal needs help & they'll call us if needed."

