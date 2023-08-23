Police forensic teams are investigating the scene of the death of a baby in east London.

Officers are making a number of enquiries following the tragic discovery in a property in Havering last night.

They were called following concerns for the welfare of a child in Mimosa Close.

Police attended at 7.40pm on Tuesday and sadly found that a baby had died at the address.

The force has said the death is being treated as "unexpected" at this time while enquiries continue.

Forensic team at Mimosa Close Credit: BPM Media

Today, the area around the flat block where the body was found has been cordoned off, with officers in patrol cars guarding the scene.

Teams in forensic outfits have been seen entering the building, while officers also spoke to members of the public near the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "At approximately 19:40hrs on Tuesday, 22 August police were called to an address in Mimosa Close, Havering following reports for concerns of the welfare of a baby.

"Officers attended. The body of a baby was located. At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation. A scene remains in place at the address. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

