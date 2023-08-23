London's best and worst Tube stations rated by TikTok traveller

Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's interview with Thomas Rees

Social media's not short of people giving their opinions on pretty much everything, and one TikToker is finding fame online thanks to his love of London Underground stations.

Thomas Rees is making his way round all 272 of them giving his honest verdict on the best, the worst and all the ones in-between.

The Tube fan told ITV News London he had the idea "on a whim" because he wanted to explore London after growing up in the countryside.

"Moving to London a few years ago and being able to go to any part of the city at the drop of a hat was very appealing!" Thomas said.

"It's not just about the Tube stations it is about people's local areas and I hope to show something they've not seen before," he explained.

Thomas still has lots of Tube stations to visit but said his favourite so far was Uxbridge thanks to its stained glass windows and hints of art deco.

At the opposite end of the scale Thomas said there were some "stinkers" on the northern end of the Bakerloo Line and eastern end of the District Line.

"If it feels like it hasn't had much love for a few decades, that makes it a sinker, paint peeling off the walls, that sort of thing," Thomas said.

When it comes to the most boring station he added: "It's Becontree in east London. It's a copy of a couple of nearby stations."

Amersham and Chesham came out best for being beautiful places to explore in Zone 9, while Thomas said it was time Thamesmead got a stop of its own for being a "transport desert".

