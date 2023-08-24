Four people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into them following a police chase in east London. A Mercedes was being pursued by officers from City of London Police along Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel, late on Wednesday night before it hit the pedestrians. Two men, aged 16 and 19, were arrested at the scene and the crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog. The pedestrians are said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At around 23:45hrs on August 23, officers from City of London Police were in a short pursuit with a vehicle on MPS ground. “The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with four pedestrians in Fieldgate Street, E1. “Met officers responded to assist with the collision and two males, aged 16 and 19, were arrested at the scene. “The four pedestrians were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

“A referral has been to the IOPC by City of London Police.” An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are assessing a road traffic incident involving a Mercedes car which was in collision with pedestrians in east London last night. “We were advised the collision took place at around 11.55pm in Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel, E1 following a short pursuit by a marked City of London Police vehicle after the driver failed to stop for officers. “A short time later it mounted the pavement and was in collision with four pedestrians who suffered serious injuries. “After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts. “We have requested further information from the force and once received, we will determine what further action may be required from us.”

