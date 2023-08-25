Huge fire breaks out in east London with thick black smoke pouring into air

A huge fire has broken out in east London where thick black smoke was seen pouring into the air.

Around 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze which started at a business centre in Fairfield Road, Bow, on Friday evening.

The London Fire Brigade described it as a “very visible fire”, with footage on social media showing flames and clouds of smoke.

Crowds of onlookers gathered close to the building as 15 fire engines arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there are no reports of injuries.

