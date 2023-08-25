City Hall will “consider” an MP’s request to make hospice staff, volunteers and patients exempt from paying the ULEZ charge, Sadiq Khan’s transport deputy said.

Jon Cruddas, the Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, made the request in a letter to Seb Dance, London’s deputy mayor of transport.

Mr Dance, speaking less than a week before the ULEZ expands to cover the whole of Greater London – including Mr Cruddas’ constituency – said the request would be “taken on board”.

In his letter, Mr Cruddas specifically referred to St Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower, a village just inside the Greater London boundary where buses are the only available public transport.

According to an article on the Havering Daily website – shared on social media by Mr Cruddas – the MP told Mr Dance: "We realise this is very late in the day, but we c

Responding, the deputy mayor told the Standard there are already "a number of schemes" which offer "additional support" to people in certain circumstances, such as the NHS reimbursement scheme.

Under that scheme, NHS patients who have been clinically assessed as too ill to travel to an appointment on public transport are generally eligible to claim back any ULEZ charge and/or congestion charge they paid from their treating hospital.

But no such measures are in place for hospices, as they are not part of the NHS.

Mr Dance said: "Of course we’ll take on board Jon’s comments, and any [other] suggestion – which we have done throughout this process.

"We’ve evolved the support structures that we’ve put [in place], through the scrappage scheme for example, and the mayor’s been very clear that we’ll continue to listen to Londoners on how we can improve the scheme."

The ULEZ requires owners of non-compliant vehicles to pay a daily charge of £12.50, if driving within the zone.

It currently covers the area within the North and South Circular roads, but the mayor is expanding the zone to cover the whole of Greater London on Tuesday, August 29.

The vehicle scrappage scheme referred to by the deputy mayor was on Monday opened up to every Londoner with a non-compliant vehicle.

Mr Cruddas is one of a few Labour MPs to have stated their opposition to the Ulez expansion, calling it “yet another unwelcome hit on working people”.

The mayor says the expansion will allow five million Londoners to breathe cleaner air, and save lives in the process.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...