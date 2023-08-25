Londoners are being urged to get involved with naming each of London's six Overground lines to make them easier to use.

Sadiq Khan’s transport deputy said posters were popping up in stations letting people know about the plans and encouraging them to get involved.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport, said: "When you look at the map, the single double-orange line can be a little bit confusing, so we would just want to make it more accessible for people who find the network just that little bit more challenging."

The posters displayed by Transport for London tell Londoners: "Over the next few months, we’ll be speaking to London Overground customers and different communities to understand more about the history of the network and the people it serves. "As part of this, researchers from our partner agency, DNCO, a creative studio specialising in place and culture, will be travelling on the network speaking to customers about their experiences on London Overground!"

The six lines which need names are:

Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction

Euston to Watford Junction

Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside

Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford

Highbury & Islington to New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon/Clapham Junction Romford to Upminster

Transport for London said naming the lines represented a "positive and unique opportunity" to engage with customers and communities, adding: "The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also stated his ambition for the naming of London Overground lines to reflect London’s diversity within the public realm.

"TfL is working with the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm to establish broad themes we'll use to guide the community engagement.

"The programme of community engagement, led by our partner agency DNCO, will take place with a range of audiences, including local groups and transport historians.

"The approach is centred around hearing from the many different communities that live close to the London Overground and how we can represent them through the line names."

Transport bosses said services would not be impacted by the changes and customers would still be able to make the same journeys.

