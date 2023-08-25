The world-famous Notting Hill Carnival returns to London this weekend for its 55th year, with thousands of people set to descend on the capital.

The annual street festival is the UK’s largest celebration of culture, diversity and inclusivity, featuring vibrant costumes, music, dancing, and food.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

When is Notting Hill Carnival 2023?

The carnival is held on the last weekend of August, including the Bank Holiday Monday.

This year, it takes place from Saturday August 26 to Monday August 28. The event starts on Saturday, with Panorama, a family-friendly event in Emslie Horniman Pleasance Park, with the Carnival being held on the Sunday (Children's Day) and Monday.

Crowds at Notting Hill Carnival in 2022. Credit: PA

What is Notting Hill Carnival and what does it celebrate?

Notting Hill Carnival - one of the longest-running street parties in the world - attracts people form all over the world for the huge celebration rooted in Caribbean culture.

With over a million visitors expected over the bank holiday weekend, London’s carnival is second only to Brazil's Rio Carnival in size and is now one of the globe's largest annual arts events.

It first took place in the streets of Notting Hill in 1966, when resident Rhaune Laslett organised a street fayre for local children.

Today, although still proudly community-led, the carnival has grown to become one of the world's largest arts celebrations.

The festival made its in-person comeback last summer after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is the schedule?

Saturday August 26

Panorama, the UK’s biggest steel pan competition, kicks off the carnival at Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park from 4-11pm. The UK national panorama Steel Band competition sees seven bands play a 10-minute composition from memory – no sheet music is allowed. This event requires a ticket.

Sunday August 27

J'Ouvert - Sainsburys Ladbroke Grove, W10 6HJ, from 6am. The word J’Ouvert stems from the French ‘Jour ouvert’ meaning ‘opening of the day’. Droves of hardcore revellers converge onto the streets of Notting Hill in the very early hours of the morning to celebrate the opening of carnival. Expect to see colourful paints and powders in place of the mud and oil of Caribbean tradition.

Official opening ceremony - MAS Judging Point, Great Western Road, 10am-10.30am. Carnival is opened by local residents and participants, accompanied by the organisers and friends of Carnival.

Children’s Day Parade - The event sees the next generation dancing in the streets in their homemade carnival costumes, carrying the Carnival baton.

Adults 'Dutty/Fun' Mas - Just like J’Ouvert, this mas is for those that enjoy the mayhem. As a spectator you can expect to be splashed with brightly coloured paints and powder.

Sound Systems - If you love to dance in the street but do not want to be "on di road" then sound systems are where it's at. Sound systems are a well-established and integral part of Notting Hill Carnival. The tradition is rooted in Jamaican culture and Reggae music.

Monday August 28:

Adult's Day Parade - Known as the 'carnival climax' it's the last lap of the festival. Expect lots of dancing, parading and partying.

Sound systems, food stalls and live stages.

Live Stages

Soca City. 12pm-7pm, Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 5DH

Powis Square Stage. 12pm-7pm, Powis Square, W11 2AY

Who will be performing?

Music legend Shaggy is one of the main acts at this year's Notting Hill Carnival performing on the Saxon and Rampage stages.

The performer, who shot to fame with songs including It Wasn't Me and Oh Carolina, told ITV News London he had been coming to the capital since 1993 and had a "lovely relationship" with London.

Shaggy is performing at this year's Carnival. Credit: ITV News

Carnival organisers often leave announcements until the last minute. Last year's festival saw performances from Sean Paul and Megan Thee Stallion.

Is Notting Hill Carnival free and do I need a ticket?

Notting Hill Carnival is free to attend, although certain events and after-parties may be ticketed.

For example, Panorama, the UK’s biggest steel pan competition on the Saturday, requires a ticket.

It is free to watch the parades, as well as visiting the live stages, stalls and sound systems that are a focal point of the carnival.

The carnival draws large numbers of revellers to celebrate Caribbean culture, heritage, and history Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Where in London is Notting Hill Carnival and how do I find it?

The street party takes place in the W10 postcode in the west London borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

As well as Notting Hill, the carnival area also covers Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Park, and Kensal Road, with the parade route around three-and-a-half miles long.

The main parade route for Notting Hill Carnival starts near Westbourne Grove tube station at 9.30am, and it travels down Great Western Road before slowly winding its way to Westbourne Grove and then heading up Ladbroke Grove.

Those with smartphones can track the parade on the Notting Hill Carnival app.

Notting Hill Carnival route Credit: Google Maps/Notting Hill Carnival

How to get to Notting Hill Carnival 2023?

Transport for London is urging people to allow more time for journeys and to avoid using Oxford Circus, Notting Hill Gate, Westbourne Park and Holland Park stations, as they will be extremely busy.

Paddington or Shepherd’s Bush are larger and less crowded stations to use to get to the event.

Ladbroke Grove will be closed , while Latimer Road will close at 11.30pm. It may also close for short period of times to manage crowds.

Public transport during the Notting Hill Carnival 2023. Credit: Transport for London

Notting Hill Gate: Exit only from 11am-6pm. District and Circle lines will not stop from 11am-6pm. No interchange between Central line and District and Circle lines. It may close for short periods of time to manage congestion

Westbourne Park: Exit only from 11am-6pm. Closes at 11.30pm. It can become extremely busy during peak times, so use other stations .

Holland Park: Exit only from 11am-3pm. Closes at 3pm.

Royal Oak: Exit only from 11am-6pm. Closes at 6pm.

Strike action has also been announced which will affect several train operating companies. Strikes are taking place on Saturday August 26.

It is advisable to consult the Transport for London website for the most up-to-date travel information before embarking on a journey.

Can you bring food and drink to Notting Hill Carnival?You’re welcome to bring your own food and drinks (no glass though). However, the carnival has hundreds of food stalls to choose from, serving up traditional Caribbean food.

Is Notting Hill Carnival family-friendly?

Children are encouraged to attend the carnival on the Sunday - when the Children's Parade takes place.

Emslie Horniman Pleasance Park puts on family-friendly activities, and live shows and music throughout the carnival are billed for the whole family to enjoy.

