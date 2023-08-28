Notting Hill Carnival under way with DJs promising to party bigger than ever

Floats are on the move as the big parade gets under way at Notting Hill Carnival.

The annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history is building to its climax, with DJs promising a bigger and better party than on Sunday.

Revellers were partying atop floats followed by feathered mas bands dancing to the beat.

Colourfully-costumed mass bands are filling the streets at Notting Hill Carnival ready to wind their way through west London.

The annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history will reach its climax on Monday with an exuberant adult parade.

Floats are already blaring music while feathered and bejewelled revellers add the final touches to their outfits.

The sweet, smoky scent of jerk chicken was filling the air as the first of the expected million-plus eager spectators gathered on the pavements.

