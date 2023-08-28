Police name man stabbed to death in south-west London

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in south-west London have named the victim and released CCTV images of a person they want to trace in connection with the murder.

Theo Porteous was found with multiple knife wounds in Thessaly Road, Wandsworth on the afternoon of August 24.

The 32-year-old was attended by ambulance crews but could not be saved. Detectives have now released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the stabbing.

Police are keen to talk to this man in connection with the stabbing Credit: Met Police

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Theo’s family and friends, at what is an unimaginable time for them.

"I have assured them that I and my team will do everything we can to bring those responsible for Theo’s murder to justice.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and I want to ask for the public’s help in identifying the man in the CCTV image. I would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch without delay.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3633/24AUG.

