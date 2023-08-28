London's Ultra Low Emission Zone has officially expanded and now covers all London boroughs, with drivers of non-compliant cars to face a daily charge of £12.50.

The city is now home to the world's largest anti-pollution charging zone, with its Labour mayor Sadiq Khan vowing the "necessary decision" will save lives and tackle climate change.

People who own a car that doesn't meet the emissions standards risk receiving a fine of £180 if they don't pay the ULEZ charge, or £90 if settled within 14 days.

Londoners with non-compliant vehicles can apply for financial support to scrap their cars, through a £160 million pot of money from Transport for London (TfL).

Eligibility for the scheme was expanded to all of the city's residents earlier this month, with grants of £2,000 available to drivers who need to scrap a non-compliant vehicle.

Mr Khan has previously expressed frustration that the government hasn't offered any financial support for the scheme, unlike it has for clean air zones in other English cities.

He said: “It was this Government that gave financial support to cities like Bristol, Birmingham and Portsmouth towards their clean air zones.

“If clean air is right for them then why isn’t clean air right for London?"

Sadiq Khan had to win a High Court challenge from five Conservative-led councils who opposed the expansion. Credit: PA

TfL says nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are compliant, but figures from RAC show more than 690,000 licensed cars in the whole of London are now likely to face daily charges. This doesn't take into account other types of vehicles or those which enter London from neighbouring counties.

Mr Khan's expansion of the ULEZ has been subject to fierce debate since it was announced in November 2022.

Some opponents claim the policy is aimed at generating money for TfL, with Mr Khan receiving criticism for introducing the extra charges during a cost of living crisis.

It most recently became a political issue of national significance when the Conservatives came close to losing a by-election in Uxbridge - Boris Johnson's former constituency.

The Tories narrowly retained the seat, while Labour admitted that worries about the ULEZ expansion had contributed to their defeat.

It prompted Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to call on Mr Khan to "reflect" carefully on the expansion of the zone, adding that cities across the UK should look at other options for tackling air pollution in a bid not to disproportionately affect household finances.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, ahead of a general election, has sought to portray himself as on the side of “motorists” and create a dividing line between the Conservatives and Labour. The Prime Minister ordered a review into low traffic neighbourhoods and other plans aimed at curbing traffic and pollution in city and town centres.

