Play Brightcove video

'I’ve not been told that information,' Sadiq Khan told ITV News London

London's mayor and Transport for London appeared to be at odds over whether drivers would be fined in the first few weeks of the ULEZ expansion.

TfL claimed people would be sent warning letters in the first month, but that was contradicted by Sadiq Khan who warned of financial penalties straight away.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

Failure to pay can lead to a PCN of £180, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

"It’s not the case in relation to fines being deferred as far as Londoners are concerned, people should not assume fines are going to be deferred," Mr Khan told ITV News London.

"My advice to Londoners is check whether your vehicle is compliant, and as a precaution register for free for auto pay.

"What I don’t want anyone to do is rely upon a deferral of a fine and then get fined," the mayor added.

Just hours earlier Transport for London said “discretion” would be used to issue warning letters instead of penalty charge notices in the first few weeks.

"If you drive into the zone without a compliant vehicle as of today you are at risk of getting an enforcement letter," said TfL's Chief Customer & Strategy Officer Alex Williams.

Play Brightcove video

"That enforcement letter will be a warning notice to let people know they are liable for a fine and they should switch to a cleaner vehicle or register for auto pay.

"If they register for auto pay that means they don't have to worry about getting a penalty charge notice because when they are seen in the zone the payment will come out of their account automatically.

"That discretion period will last about four weeks," he added.

Sadiq Khan brushed aside talk of discretion and said it was the first he'd heard about it.

Mr Khan added: "What I have been told is the ULEZ has gone live today and the advice is to check whether you have a ULEZ compliant vehicle.

"The compliance checker has been used more than 13 million times.

"In inner London 97% of vehicles are now compliant and in outer London it is nine out of ten.

"And if your vehicle is not compliant the good news is you’re eligible for support whether you have a car or a motorbike or a small business with a van or charity with a minibus."

Some affected motorists may drive in the zone without knowing they are required to pay a fee.

There are fears that the refusal by some neighbouring counties to allow TfL to put up signage on roads approaching the new ULEZ area could also lead to people entering it by mistake.

There are various methods of paying the ULEZ charge, including online, over the phone, through an app or by signing up to an automatic payment system.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...