Drivers checking vehicles for ULEZ rules face website queue during high demand

Drivers attempting to check whether their vehicles comply with the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) rules are having to wait several minutes to access Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

They are being greeted by a message which states: “Our website is busier than usual. You are now in a queue, and your expected wait time is 3 minute(s). If you prefer not to wait, please try again later.”

An AA spokesman said: “Some AA members experienced delays checking with the TfL website whether their vehicles were compliant this morning.

“Most members did get through after waiting several minutes.”

Ahead of Tuesday's ULEZ expansion demonstrators demanded a delay or stoppage of the controversial scheme.

Among those in South London who oppose the scheme was retired financial planner Warren Stephens, 50, who suggested it is “all about money and control”. Mr Stephens, whose car is ULEZ compliant, said: “It is saying you are ‘OK to drive your polluting car if you give me £12.50’.

“It is all about money, otherwise they would ban petrol and polluting cars.” Chants of “Get Khan Out” also rang out among a crowd largely at the weekend drawn from parts of London and the south who are now set to be affected when the new clean air zone is introduced.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

A £160 million scheme run by Transport for London (TfL) enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

Sadiq Khan has previously said that clean air is “a human right, not a privilege” and he is “listening” to people’s concerns about the scheme.

