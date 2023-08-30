Police are hunting for a man suspected of trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl in South East London.

The young girl was approached by a man on the High Street in West Wickham on Saturday, June 24 just before midday, police have said. The man then tried to convince the child to leave with him and a member of the public spotted the child looking nervous. They intervened and took the girl into a shop away from the man on West Wickham High Street.

The force has released images of two men they want to speak to speak to in relation to the incident. The Met Police are keen to hear from anyone who can name the men in the photos. They say: "If you can name them or have any information that could assist this investigation please call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3430/24Jun. "To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111." The two men were captured on CCTV in what appears to be a corner shop.

Both have dark hair and brown skin. One was wearing a long-sleeved grey top, while the other was wearing white T-shirt. The incident happened just days after another attempted abduction in South London, where a man tried to encourage a child to get into his silver Ford Transit van during the school run. A parent reported that someone tried to abduct their child on Purneys Road in Greenwich, attempting them to entice them into the back, but the parent intervened in the nick of time. Police confirmed they were called just after 9am on Thursday, June 15, after a man in a van reportedly spoke to a child who was on route to school. A Met Police spokesperson added that the child was safe and well, and that enquiries were underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

