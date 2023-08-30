Lives are being put at risk in trespassing incidents caught in shocking CCTV in south-west London, Network Rail has warned.

More than five incidents were reported of passengers walking along the railway in the past few weeks.

Construction work means regular access to and from station platforms via the existing footbridge is closed and a diversion has been put in place.

But CCTV shows both adults and children risking their lives by taking a shortcut along the railway rather than using the designated diversion.

One video shows a group of boys within inches of the live rail.

The diversion is expected to stay in place until Spring 2024.

Network Rail says it is working closely with South Western Railway and British Transport Police to address the issue.

Helen Yorke, Network Rail’s Wessex route crime manager said, “It’s mind-blowing to see the stupid and reckless behaviour of individuals who are disregarding their own and other people’s safety.”

The shocking footage released by Network Rail showing people trespassing on live tracks in New Malden

The trains travelling on the route through Motspur Park are powered by the third rail which contains 750 volts, enough to kill or injure a person, and is switched on 24/7.

British Transport Police are increasing the number of patrols at the station and installing anti-trespass grids, also known as witches hats, at the level crossing.

A spokesperson said, “Trespassing on any part of the rail network is something we take extremely seriously. Not only is it illegal, but this environment is full of hidden dangers that can result in serious and life-ending consequences.”

South Western Rail called the behaviour “shocking” and that they were “increasingly concerned” that passengers were using the dangerous shortcut just to save a couple of minutes time.

