Fires tear through two derelict pubs just metres apart in Croydon

Fires have torn through two derelict pubs just metres away from each other in south London.

Around 100 firefighters tackled the blazes, which happened at the same time in Croydon on Thursday.

Parts of both buildings were “destroyed” and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

Footage on social media showed flames and smoke billowing into the air from the two buildings just one street apart.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the former Windmill pub in St James's Road at 5:44am. The London Fire Brigade said: “One of the brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.”

Just minutes later, at 6.24am, the LFB were called to The Drum & Monkey, on Gloucester Road.

The two pubs are around 200 metres apart.

The LFB confirmed that the whole second floor and roof of the Windmill were destroyed by the fire and the roof collapsed.

The whole first and second floors of The Drum & Monkey were destroyed. No injuries were reported at either site.

