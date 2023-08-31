Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Islington

A murder investigation has been launched in Islington after a man was fatally stabbed on the street.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Axminster Road, Islington at 11:39am on Wednesday, 30 August.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man was found with knife injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police named the man as 23-year-old Yahye Ahmed, who was from the local area. His next of kin have been informed. A crime scene remains in place on Axminster Road and no arrests have been made.

A murder investigation has been launched. Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this early stage we are establishing a timeline of events that led up to and immediately followed this murder. If you have information or dashcam footage, please do get in touch."

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Superintendent Jack May-Robinson of the Met’s Central North Command, responsible for Islington borough said: “I am saddened to see another young life needlessly lost on the streets of our Capital.

“Local people will notice a more visible police presence in the coming days and I urge anyone with concerns to approach officers on patrol.

“We will continue to support our Specialist Crime colleagues as they work to identify and apprehend the person, or persons, responsible. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this vital work takes place.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2840/30AUG.

