Hampton Court Palaces tells visitors how to dodge Ulez cameras

Visitors driving to Hampton Court Palace can avoid the £12.50 charge by turning left out of the exit.

Historic Royal Places, who run Hampton Court Palace, revealed the loophole on avoiding cameras on social media.

The ‘Getting Here’ section of the website also advised visitors on avoiding the daily fee. Below the question “Will I be charged exiting the palace?”, the website confirms:

“The exit of the car park onto Hampton Court Road Emerges into the charging zones.

“However, because the car park is left turn only, vehicles exiting the car park back out of London are unlikely to be charged unless they re-enter the Ulez zone elsewhere with a non-compliant vehicle.”

The historic palace sits close to the Surrey border Credit: Pixabay

The zone was expanded on Tuesday to cover the whole of Greater London in what mayor of London Sadiq Khan said was a vital measure to improve air quality.

The historic palace, which was reportedly one of King Henry VIII’s favourite residences, sits right on the edge of the London Borough of Richmond. Turning left out of the exit takes you over the River Thames and into Surrey, where Ulez charges do not apply.

An HRP spokesperson said: “Our priority is to continue to provide clear information for visitors, to inform the decisions they make about travel to and from Hampton Court Palace.

“We will continue to work with TFL to ensure that we provide the most up to date information on this.”

A spokesperson from TfL said: “Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in the zone are compliant and won't have to pay a penny. All Londoners affected are eligible for thousands of pounds in help to change their vehicle.

“The Ulez is necessary to save lives and lungs from toxic air pollution. We would advise anyone driving a non-compliant vehicle in the zone to pay the charge, or they could be liable for a penalty.”

