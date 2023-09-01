Primary school in Brixton forced to close due to unsafe concrete

Play Brightcove video

Local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has been speaking to parents at the school in southwest London

Corpus Christi Catholic School, a primary school in Brixton, has been forced to close just days before the start of the new school year.

In a letter on the school's website the headteachers confirmed that after receiving "professional advice" on the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) used in buildings in the school, it would be temporarily relocating.

They confirmed that "necessary structural work" would be taking place to ensure the safety of the roof of their junior school.

The school is moving from their building on Trent Road to St Martin in the Field school for girls in Tulse Hill, a 25-minute walk away.

Local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy yesterday raised the issue of Corpus Christi's move to a new site

Today, she told ITV London News that she has been contacted by constituents and parents at the school who are concerned about the closure.

She said the government should reassure parents and confirm when and how repairs would take place.

"The government aren't say who is going to pay for each case, the government aren't saying who is affected and how long this is all going to take," she said.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said, "we took the decision as soon as the evidence emerged."

Corpus Christi will have access to two buildings at St Martins in the Field school, and their own pedestrian entrance. Two weeks ago the school said they were planning to relocate as soon as possible, but they have not confirmed if this will be in time for the start of the new school year on Tuesday 5th September.

On Thursday 31st August, just days before the start of the new school year, the government ordered more than 100 schools across the country to close due to safety concerns over the building material.

Raac is a lightweight form of concrete which was used widely in school and college buildings from the 1950s until the 1990s. It's usually found in roofs, and is less durable than reinforced concrete.

It can deteriorate over time which can lead to sudden failure, and contact with water can weaken the material.

In March 2023 an ITV News investigation revealed that more than 60 schools across the country had Raac in their buildings.

