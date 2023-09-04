CCTV appeal after man is 'spat at and racially abused' at a newsagents in Bexley

A man was allegedly spat at, assaulted and racially abused after intervening in a dispute at a newsagents in south east London.

The 55-year-old victim went into the shop in Bexley and saw a woman arguing with a member of staff.

The man was then allegedly assaulted after getting involved and the woman left the scene.

Police have released a CCTV image of a women they want ot speak to.

"Police attended and conducted an extensive search of the area with the victim, but the woman could not be found," Met Police said.

"The victim did not suffer any serious injuries but was understandably shaken by the incident.

"Officers have been following enquiries and are now turning to the public to help identify her," a statement added.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the picture is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 5023/11 Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

