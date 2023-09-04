Play Brightcove video

A boy from east London is making an urgent public appeal to help find a match for a kidney transplant.

Pablo Amaral-Chiostergi takes 17 tablets every day and undergoes regular kidney dialysis treatment.

His condition got worse after catching Covid twice in 2020 which meant both his kidneys failed to function.

"If it wasn’t for dialysis, I’d be doing a lot more sporting activities, maybe some martial arts like karate… all that was taken away from me because of my chronic kidney disease," he told ITV News London.

"It makes me feel quite sad, because every day I’m always reminded that I need a kidney for me to be able to do things," he explained.

Pablo lost his father when he was just two years old and his mother has looked after him ever since. The family is urging a compatible donor to come forward.

Pablo's mother Maria Amaral said: "This is a life and death situation, getting a kidney literally is saving my son’s life.

"That’s what will keep him in this planet. That’s the reality. It hurts and its painful to have to say it in front of my son, but that’s what it is."

The charity campaigning on Pablo's behalf encourages black and minority ethnic donors to come forward with blood and organ donations.

Co-founder Orin Lewis says urgent culture change is needed.

"Culturally we never used to do this back in the Caribbean or Africa or Asia and they don’t realise the ethnicity factor is vital for matching, so we don’t do anything, apathy, we leave it to others," he said

"We can’t leave it to others, we have to help ourselves. We need to be proactive, rather than reactive," Orin added.

Having already been on an emergency waiting list for three years Pablo will be hoping this appeal will help clear his room of all the medicine he needs, and get on with his life.

