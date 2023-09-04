Thousands of hours of police time are being wasted by officers appealing fines handed out in London's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, figures show.

Last year alone the Met Police got nearly 20,000 penalty charge notices and officers are spending almost 1,600 days of police time trying to get them cancelled.

Police can travel through restricted areas when on an emergency response, but the Met uses a significant number of unmarked vehicles which get most of the fines.

It takes an average of 25 minutes to appeal each case adding up to 12,668 hours of police time in London appealing the penalties since 2020.

Keith Prince who represents Havering and Redbridge on the London Assembly told ITV News London it was simply a waste of police time.

He added: "I’m sure they’ve got far better things to do than appealing wrongly issued fines, I’ve had a few that have been wrongly issued and it takes quite a while to fill the forms out.

"I represent Havering and Redbridge - in Redbridge we had an LTN around Cranbrook and it was a disaster.

"There were people stuck in ambulances and the fire brigade had to smash down barriers to get to calls and police couldn’t follow suspects. They had to be taken out.

"I don’t think enough thought has been given to this.

"A few people who live in those roads benefit but my experience is that a journey that once took five minutes can take up 45 minutes to do the same journey."

Mr Prince said marked police cars had tickets automatically written off by most London boroughs, but unmarked cars presented a challenge.

He added: "If it’s an unmarked car the boroughs will issue the fine.

"So does the Met have to give all unmarked police car registrations or do they keep having to be issued with these fines? It’s a difficult situation."

The Met Police has been approached for comment.

