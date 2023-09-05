Two men charged in connection with Islington murder
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Islington have charged two men.
Ibrahim Elkadmiri, 30, of no fixed abode was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. 7
A second man, Ahmed Abdi Ahmed, 33, of Marlborough Road, N19 was charged with assisting an offender.
Both men were charged in the morning of Tuesday, 5 September and will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on the same day.
The charges come after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Axminster Road, N7 at 11:39hrs on Wednesday, 30 August.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene, 23-year-old Yahye Ahmed was found with knife injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family continues to be supported by specialist officers.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...