Young father's brain tumour mistaken for appendicitis

Joshua Warner visited Darent Valley Hospital, in Dartford, five times - and even had his appendix unnecessarily removed - before eventually receiving his brain tumour diagnosis.

The 25-year-old carpenter and father-of-one has been told he has an aggressive form of brain cancer - either a glioblastoma or a diffuse midline glioma. After being diagnosed, he was waiting for a biopsy which his family hope will provide treatment options.

Joshua's mum, Eve Pateman, said: "He's been having multiple seizures every day. [The biopsy] has finally gone ahead...so we're all keeping our fingers crossed for answers.

"Getting it done was critical because it will allow us to see what treatment options there are for him."

Joshua Warner is a dad to four-year-old Andrew Credit: Credit: family

Joshua first realised something was wrong earlier this year, on June 26, when he began suffering from a severe headache. More than two weeks later, his dad, Dave, took him to Darent Valley Hospital where, despite having no stomach pain, he was told he had appendicitis.

His appendix was removed on July 13. With his sickness and headaches persisting, he was readmitted to hospital the following day but the tumour was still not picked up.

It's not until August 18, after being admitted to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Greenwich, following a collapse at his grandparents' house, that Joshua's brain tumour is finally diagnosed.

The diagnosis was a shock for Joshua and his family Credit: Credit: family photo

"We know he's going to die from this, but we want to give him every single chance," Eve said.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to see him like this. The road ahead is not going to be an easy one, but we are encouraged by his determination and strength, and we refuse to give up hope."

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "Joshua's story is, sadly, not unique. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer."

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, which runs Darent Valley Hospital, said: "We are very sorry to learn of Mr. Warner's diagnosis and his experience whilst under the care of Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust.

"It is important to us that all patients receive the highest quality of care; we take all concerns very seriously and so we are in the process of examining this case in greater detail.

"We have spoken to Mr. Warner directly to gain a better understanding of his perspective, and we are fully committed to taking any and all necessary actions to address his concerns."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...