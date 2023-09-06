Play Brightcove video

Muhammed Sharif said his son and his daughter-in-law 'do intend to return to the UK' after Sara's death in August, as Kaf Okpattah reports.

The grandfather of Surrey schoolgirl Sara Sharif told ITV News the fugitive father and stepmother "do intend to return to the UK" after fleeing following the 10-year-old's death.

Speaking from his home in Pakistan, Mr Sharif said his son told him that "some kind of incident had occurred" when he arrived in Pakistan from the UK.

Mr. Sharif told ITV News: "I wish they hear me through you, come forward and present themselves to the police. How long can they hide in Pakistan? They have to return eventually."

He added: "How is it possible that they can survive for long in hiding with many children?"

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking on August 10 Credit: Surrey Police

The fugitive father and stepmother, Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool, released a video on September 6 where they described the 10-year-old's death as an "incident".

Sara’s body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking, after police were called from Pakistan by her father on August 10.

Muhammad Sharif only briefly mentioned Sara's death, referring to it an "incident", adding that while he believed his son and daughter-in-law should hand themselves in, they fled "out of police fear".

He told ITV News he was speaking publicly in a bid to urge them to "please show up and surrender before the law of Pakistan, whatever it guides."

Describing Sara, he said she was "a very beautiful, very loving child", adding he was not in touch with his son and his son's wife.

Mr Sharif's words come after Sara’s mother Olga Sharif gave an interview to the Polish television programme Uwaga!

She spoke of the harrowing experience of going to view her daughter’s body.

“Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like," she said.

A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

