A Euromillions ticket bought in Haringey with a £1m prize has still not been claimed, two weeks after the draw on 22 August.

The National Lottery is urging players in the north London borough to check their tickets and check them again in case they case they have the lucky ticket.

The prize is from the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code, which is automatically given to If players for each EuroMillions line they play.

The lucky winner has until 18 February 2024 to make their claim.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If the winnings aren't claimed before the deadline, the prize money will go towards funding National Lottery projects across the country.

The winning code is TCMH 10741.

