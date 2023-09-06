Man stabbed to death in Brixton named by police

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Brixton.

Ronaldo Scott, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed to death in broad daylight just after midday on Monday 4 September.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene on Morrison Road in Brixton, and Mr. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who leads the investigation said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and have a number of lines of enquiry we are undertaking, including extensive CCTV collection in the local area.

"Ronaldo was a popular, well-liked man and his death will be felt throughout the community. My thoughts are with Ronaldo’s family and friends.”

Additional stop and search powers, known as a Section 60 order, are in place until 13:00 on Wednesday 6 September.

Borough Commander for Lambeth, Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh added: “Another young man has lost his life to knife crime, and my thoughts at this time are with Ronaldo’s family, friends and our local community.

“I know that the local community will be hurting about the loss of another young man. Officers from my Community Engagement team will be conducting patrols in the area, so local people expect to see more officers in uniform. Please speak to these officers if you have any concerns."

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact us ‘X’ @MetCC. Please quote CAD3184/04SEP.

