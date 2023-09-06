Serving British Army Officer awaiting trial escapes prison

Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help trace a 21-year-old terror suspect who has escaped from prison.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who is a serving officer in the British Army, went missing from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 shortly before 8am. He was being held awaiting trial for a terror offence, the bomb hoax and an alleged breach of the Official Secrets Act.

He denied all the charges against him and is due to stand trial in November 2023.

The police believe it's likely is still in the London area, and he has links to the Kingston area.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white checked trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

He is of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

HMP Wandsworth is a Category B men's prison in South London Credit: PA

The public are advised not to approach Khalife, but if seen they should call 999 immediately.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

"However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

